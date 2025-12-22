Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Trump for Christmas

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of undermining congressional authority and playing a role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Green had planned to submit the articles before Christmas, citing the urgency of defending democratic governance. The move follows Green’s prior attempts to impeach Trump for unfitness.

Green said, “He doesn’t believe in separation of powers, he disrespects the House and the Senate, the members who don’t give him what he desires, and he is also a person who thinks that he can literally do whatever he pleases.”

It won’t go anywhere for now.

If Republicans don’t hold the House, the Democrats plan to unleash holy hell on President Trump. They currently hold a razor-thin margin of 219-213.

“Everything is at stake in the 2026 midterm,” Speaker Mike Johnson warned.

“If we lose the House majority, the radical left, as you’ve already heard, is going to impeach President Trump. They’re going to create absolute chaos. We cannot let that happen,” Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference.

Democrats plan to impeach Trump, unravel reforms, and unleash chaos, he added.

Over 200 Deep State prosecutors were fired this year, and thousands resigned in protest. The New York Times interviewed sixty axed DOJ lawyers, and one anonymous lawyer said, “We are ready for war.”

We can expect the usual Beria-style probes, and all nominations and agenda items blocked. The media will join them.