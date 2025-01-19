Laken Riley Act Advances in the Senate with 10 Democrats

The Laken Riley Act mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of minor nonviolent crimes. The Left is opposed to that. Those in support don’t see why we need other nations’ drunk drivers, drug addicts, or shoplifters.

We must return to taking in the best people, not the worst.

The Senate advanced in a key procedural vote Friday. It included a clause that would authorize state attorneys general to bring lawsuits to force presidential administrations to deny visas to any country that doesn’t accept deportees. That provision has attracted public criticism from the Left, but Republicans disagree.

That will be important in encouraging nations to take their losers back.

The Senate voted 61-35 to advance the Laken Riley Act.

Ten Democrat senators supported the bill. The Democratic supporters were Sens. Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Mark Warner (Va.), and Elissa Slotkin (Mich.). Sens. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) did not cast votes.

Georgia Senator Warnock, a reverend, did not support the Laken Riley Act.

All the Republican senators support the bill.

The bill is named after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered in February 2024 while jogging on the University of Georgia campus. In November, Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old undocumented migrant from Venezuela, was convicted of 10 charges, including murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and tampering with evidence. He received a sentence of life without parole.

BREAKING: Senate voted 61-35 to advance the Laken Riley Act Here is the list of the 35 Democrat Senators who voted "No" on advancing the Laken Riley Act:@ReverendWarnock voted No. pic.twitter.com/1tA3IxmUWT — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 18, 2025

