7 Police Forces Can’t Help at Inauguration

According to The Daily Caller, seven local D.C.-area police departments will not assist the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) with security for the 2025 Presidential Inauguration. They can’t because of their new rules of engagement.

The MPD has been lambasted by both progressives and conservatives for its policing methods.

The decision by these departments could leave MPD with hundreds fewer officers than they would typically be able to rely on for an event of this magnitude.

Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) cited recent changes in Maryland’s use-of-force policy as why multiple law enforcement agencies were reported as being unable to assist with security for the 2025 presidential inauguration ceremonies.

The New Rules of Engagement

At least one department, the Montgomery County Police Department, revealed it was due to issues with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the departments.

Maryland state legislators passed new restrictions on police use of force and repealed the nation’s first Police Bill of Rights in April 2021 following the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. The sweeping police reform bill stipulates force can be used only to prevent “an imminent threat of physical injury” to a person or to “effectuate a legitimate law enforcement objective.” It also upgraded the standard for using force from “reasonable” to “necessary and proportional.”

D.C. Has More Normal Rules of Engagement

D.C.-based police departments operate under the looser “objective reasonableness” standard. MPD is also allowed to use force to “overcome resistance directed at the member or others,” “prevent physical harm to the member or to another person (including intervening in a suicide or other attempt to self-inflict injury),” “protect the member or a third party from unlawful force,” and to “prevent property damage or loss,” the pertaining General Order states.

Maryland Police who violate the new rule face ten years in prison.

