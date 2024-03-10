LAKEN’s Accused Killer & His Bro Have Gang Ties, A Horrific Tale in Biden’s America

by James S. Soviero

Here’s a brief recap of how the failures of Joey Biden and his crowd of America-hating Democrats caused the brutal murder of LAKEN Riley.

On Sept. 8, 2022, Jose Ibarra was arrested by the US Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, after trying to enter illegally.

He’s with his girlfriend, Layling Franco, and her 5-year-old son. In less than 24 hours, Ibarra is released on “parole” and handed a bus ticket to Eric Adams’ sanctuary in NYC.

Oct. 22, 2022: He’s given Oct. 24, 2024, as a date to check in with ICE.

April 6, 2023, ICE in NY changes his date to Dec. 13, 2024. They have no notes showing Ibarra ever checked in with their agency.

On May 22, 2023, Jose filed for asylum and applied for a work permit.

Aug. 31, 2023, Ibarra is arrested by the NYPD and charged with riding a moped with Franco’s son on the back without head protection or restraint for the child. He was released by the NYPD before ICE issued a detainer for his arrest.

Nov. 2023, Jose splits with Franco and joins his brothers, Diego and Argenis, in Athens, Georgia. Here’s the sick saga describing how his two illegal bros got there.

Both had tried to cross the border in April of that year but were ejected immediately. Within a month, they tried again through an overwhelmed El Paso, Texas.

Diego had a fight with border officers and attempted to bite one of them. He somehow managed to cut a deal and was allowed into the country with an ankle monitor, which he quickly cut off in Littleton, Colorado.

.@votetimscott: “Here we have Donald Trump, our president, sitting down with Laken Riley’s family, and you have Joe Biden apologizing for what word he used. We need a president who’s serious about saving American lives by closing the southern border…” pic.twitter.com/uGJo3LkKPX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 10, 2024

Dec. 2023, Diego was arrested for driving under the influence and without a license in September.

In October, both Diego and Ibarra were arrested for stealing from a Walmart store.

In December, warrants were issued for both brothers’ arrest after they didn’t report to the police. At the same time, Diego used a false green as an ID to work for the University of Georgia.

Feb. 22, 2024, LAKEN Riley is missing after going for a run near her campus.

Powerful advert from America concerned Laken Riley’s horrific death. When you have no idea who is entering your country you have no idea what they may be capable of. The same engineered situation is happening all across Europe & it will only get worse. pic.twitter.com/ZulhuaBjyd — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 10, 2024

Feb. 23, 2024, Jose Ibarra is arrested and charged with concealing the death of another, false imprisonment, felony murder, malice murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery in connection with the death of Riley.

The same day, Diego is arrested after he hands the police his fake green card. He faces up to 10 years in prison for using a false federal ID.

March 2024 We learn both brothers are apparently members of the deadly Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. Diego’s distinctive tattoos gave him away. ICE sources told the NY Post that Jose is also listed as “an active member” of the same vicious crew.

So there we have it. A beautiful young woman, preparing to do God’s work as a nurse, was bludgeoned to death by an illegal alien, who was here courtesy of corrupt Joe Biden and his cabal of Dem enablers.

Hey Joe. It’s not Lincoln Riley. It’s LAKEN Riley. Say her name. LAKEN.

