5 Gazans Killed, 11 Hurt When Airdropped Aid Falls on Them

Five people killed in Gaza as an aid package parachute fails to deploy in the US-led airdrop, officials and witnesses say

Officials from Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health and eyewitnesses told CBS News that five people were killed Friday by an aid airdrop package when at least one parachute failed to deploy properly and a parcel fell on them. Eleven were injured.

A parachute failed to open.

This doesn't bode well for the pier building off Gaza by 1,000 US troops.

GAZANS REACT

TWO BOYS KILLED

CBS News was told there were two boys among the five people killed and that 11 others were injured in the incident. The exact ages of the casualties were not clear, but those injured were said to be between 30 and 50 years old.

“We need to do more, and the United States will do more,” a politically motivated Biden told reporters on Friday. “Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough.”

American hostages are still held in Gaza, and we haven’t demanded their return in exchange for all this aid.

US aid drop to Gaza, who the hell voted for this BS! We have Americans who are hungry, do they get a air drop? So sick of Americans tax dollars going to countries that hate us, while Americans suffer pic.twitter.com/RvIGbnJ2Q2 — Squirrel Mama (@Squill_Mama) March 4, 2024

The U.S. is also considering delivering aid by U.S. navy vessels in the Mediterranean Sea along Gaza’s coast.

What could go wrong?

5 children killed in humanitarian aid airdrop, Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health says Five children were reportedly killed by a humanitarian aid airdrop in the Gaza Strip. The drop was from an unidentified foreign country on Friday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/tqWrmH5SbY — ❣️Anne❣️ (@USA_Anne711) March 9, 2024

IT LOOKS LIKE THE UAE MADE THE MISTAKE

The U.S., Jordan, Egypt, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium dropped aid over Gaza Friday to provide supplies, including food, to residents. A U.S. defense official told CBS News that an initial review indicated the U.S. airdrop was not responsible for the fatalities on the ground but that further investigation was required.

Some reports and photos indicate the UAE is responsible.

U.S. Central Command stated that U.S. airdrops did not cause the fatalities in a Friday evening social media post.

“We are aware of reports of civilians killed as a result of humanitarian airdrops,” CENTCOM said. “We express sympathies to the families of those who were killed. Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of U.S. airdrops.”

Khader Al Zaanoun [Hamas] told CNN he witnessed the aid packages falling from planes over the Al Shati camp on Friday but cannot confirm which nation was behind the airdrop.

As the aid races towards the ground, free-falling bags are also seen coming apart in a shower of debris, and later seen and heard impacting the ground with audible loud thuds.

GAZANS COMPLAIN ABOUT THE AIRDROPS

People complain that the food drops are only good for photo ops. Also, they deliver supplies of food to last for days but Gazans can’t preserve them. One man told CNN he doesn’t bother to go because people are fighting over it.

Ibrahim from Gaza Throws American Aid Packet in the Trash: I Don’t Want Aid from a Country that Is an Accomplice to Our Starvation and Genocide #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/9r5ta7uY8G — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 6, 2024

The US sent expired food made with pork fat.

The U.S Airdrop to Gaza, which killed 5 people, also reportedly contained Pork Fat. Reminder: Gaza is inhabited by 99% Muslims, who, in general, do not eat pork in any way, shape, or form. https://t.co/ZxNiAUeCvO pic.twitter.com/dUWngZkkic — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 8, 2024

The air drops allegedly cause stampedes, but in Central Gaza, food stores are still open.

El-Omda Shawarma Restaurant, Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, still open today, despite the war. Today chicken shawarma.

Someone in the comments says the price is 20 shekels ($5.50).#TheGazaYouDontSee https://t.co/Bmjsk9qeWp https://t.co/bCAkuqDvoJ pic.twitter.com/eox3S404cr — Imshin (@imshin) February 27, 2024

THE UN CALLS HOME BUILDING IN JUDEA AND SAMARIA A WAR CRIME

On another note, the United Nations human rights chief on Friday condemned Israeli plans to build more than 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank [Judea and Samaria], warning that settlement expansion amounts to a war crime.

The Israeli government has shrugged off criticism from the United States and others to move ahead with its building plans, which come as tensions have soared in the West Bank since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel prompted all-out war in Gaza.

