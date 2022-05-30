Lancet Article Crushes CDC Argument for School Mask Mandates

A reprinted Lancet research article, although couched very carefully, crushes the CDC argument for school mask mandates.

The article is titled, “Revisiting Pediatric COVID-19 Cases in Counties With and Without School Mask Requirements—United States, July 1—October 20 2021”. It was posted on May 25, 2022, and is not peer-reviewed.

They found no correlation between mask mandates and cases.

“There has been considerable debate around mask requirements in schools in the United States and other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the abstract reads. “To date, there have been no randomized controlled trials of mask requirements in children. All analyses of the effectiveness of school mask mandates have relied on observational studies. The Centers for Disease Control in the U.S. have released multiple observational studies suggesting that school mask mandates significantly reduce case rates. However, there have also been numerous additional US and international observational studies finding no significant effect of school mask mandates on pediatric cases.”

The researchers are Ambarish Chandra from the University of Toronto and Tracy Beth Høeg from the UC Cal-Davis.

They expanded the study and got the same results.

“We failed to establish a relationship between school masking and pediatric cases using the same methods but a larger, more nationally diverse population over a longer interval.”

All that damage done to children and it likely made no difference whatsoever. Now The WHO is leveraging their influence over our weak leftist administration to further their power. They want mandatory masking and lockdown powers worldwide.

The WHO seeks power over the sovereignty of the United States and 193 other nations. But the US is the big fish. The WHO, a puppet of Maoist China, will not give up.

Kyle Becker picked this article up first.

