Looks Like Biden Wants to Ban 9mm Handguns

Biden wants to ban “high caliber” 9mm handguns. Joe Biden made the comments outside the White House after returning from a visit to the site of a mass shooting in Texas.

“They said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body,” Biden said.

Blows the lung out of the body? Where are the fact checkers? No one knows what you’re talking about Joe. Go away.

It sounds like he wants to ban handguns. He must want to start a Civil War. However, Biden doesn’t know what he wants or what he’s saying. He also knows nothing about guns.

“So, the idea of these high-caliber weapons is, uh, there’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting,” Biden added. “Remember, the constitution was never absolute.”

There’s no rational basis? Then take away whatever the Secret Service are carrying.

“You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed,” Biden said. “You couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weaponry.”

Actually, that isn’t true either. In the 1700s, commoners could buy cannons and join the fight. They could even own warships.

Biden ruled out the possibility of issuing an executive order on guns, saying: “I can’t dictate this stuff.”

“I can do the things I’ve done and any executive action I can take, I’ll continue to take. But I can’t outlaw a weapon. I can’t change a background check. I can’t do that,” he said.

Those words are meaningless. He has frequently said he can’t do something and then he puts out an executive order doing it.

