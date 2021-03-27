Thousands of members of Mexico’s cannibal cartel live in the USA









The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (Spanish: Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación) or CJNG, formerly known as Los Mata Zetas and Los Torcidos, is a semi-militarized Mexican criminal group based in Jalisco which is headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (“El Mencho”), one of Mexico’s most-wanted drug lords.

They are known for cannibalizing some of their victims. New members have to eat their victims. Teens have been forced to kill, decapitate, and eat victims.

It’s the Soylent Green cartel.

Thousands of these people live in the USA.

It is now Mexico’s foremost criminal threat and appears set to continue expanding.

The group has been associated with the use of extreme violence. In the period following the emergence of the CJNG, homicides, forced disappearances and the discoveries of mass graves spiked in Jalisco.

A special cell of the group is responsible for assassinations. The group claimed authorship of a 2011 massacre of 35 people in Veracruz, and a month later security forces recovered the corpses of around 30 apparent victims of the group.

The CJNG has also been involved in high-profile attacks against public officials.

Internationally, the cartel has contacts in Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, the US, Central America, Canada, Australia, China and Southeast Asia, which help it control large parts of marijuana, cocaine and synthetic drug trafficking in Mexico.

And now thousands of them live in the United States. We have sanctuary cities and a completely opened border so Democrats can get a permanent electoral majority.

We are inviting these monsters into the country.

Watch:

While most elected leaders allow immigration to define the southern border, the security threat is escalating. Migrant care isn’t the only crisis -just the only one we discuss. This is CJNG, one of Mexico’s most violent cartels -DEA says thousands of their members live in the U.S pic.twitter.com/0wjIk3PJSC — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 27, 2021

