Officials Break Up a Car Theft Ring of a Mexican Cannibal Cartel

Officials busted a million-dollar car theft ring run by an extremely dangerous Mexican drug cartel. They eat their victims as part of an initiation.

The officers caught three migrant members of the crew, including one who snuck into the US illegally and has a long rap sheet.

“During Thursday’s raid, the Harris County Sheriff’s office recovered 14 stolen vehicles with fraudulent titles at three Houston-area chop shops.

“Mexican nationals Edgar Bravo, Jesus Gutierrez-Escamilla, and Bernando Fernandez-Pereyda were accused Thursday of helping operate the chop shop ring under the control of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents obtained by The Post.

“Sources said Gutierrez-Escamilla entered the US illegally at an unknown date over a dozen years ago and has since been in and out of law enforcement custody.

ICE documents show he was arrested in 2012 and convicted of trespassing. The New York Post reports that he only served a 20-day jail sentence and was back out on the streets.

CNG, Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Keep in mind that the cartels are pouring into the country through our open borders. You also need to know that the cartels are hunting down the police in Mexico in their homes. These are people who come in and out of the U.S.

They have declared war on the Mexican government and have kidnapped the police.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (Spanish: Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación) or CJNG, formerly known as Los Mata Zetas and Los Torcidos, is a semi-militarized Mexican criminal group based in Jalisco which is headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (“El Mencho”), one of Mexico’s most-wanted drug lords.

They are known for cannibalizing some of their victims. New members have to eat their victims. Teens have been forced to kill, decapitate, and eat victims.

It’s the Soylent Green cartel.

Thousands of these people live in the USA.

It is now Mexico’s foremost criminal threat and appears set to continue expanding.

Related