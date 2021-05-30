Coming soon to the US: Cartels torture, murder police in their homes



















As we allow hundreds of thousands of anonymous people to pour in from Mexico and another 159 countries, keep in mind that the cartels are pouring into the country. You also need to know that the cartels are hunting down the police in Mexico in their homes. These are people who come in and out of the U.S.

The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico’s “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of its own: The cartel kidnapped several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers and is now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families.

This is what you see in gang-plagued countries, the ones we have open borders with and to whom Biden is awarding hundreds of millions of dollars with no accountability.

The cartel said the elite force was treating them unfairly so they declared war on the government:

“If you want war, you’ll get a war. We have already shown that we know where you are. We are coming for all of you,” reads a professionally printed banner signed by the cartel and hung on a building in Guanajuato in May.

“For each member of our firm (CJNG) that you arrest, we are going to kill two of your Tacticals, wherever they are, at their homes, in their patrol vehicles,” the banner read, referring to the cartel by its Spanish initials.

It is unknown how many officers have been killed but many have gone into hiding.

The Jalisco cartel is currently fighting the Sinaloa cartel. The Sinaloa cartel controls the New York drug business. These cartels make ISIS look like choir boys.

This is what Joe Bama is bringing into this country.

In January, gunmen went to the home of a female state police officer, killed her husband, dragged her away, tortured her, and dumped her bullet-ridden body.

In the U.S., the cartels have threatened our officers as well. They’ve threatened our ranchers. Their drugs are killing our people and they make at least $29 billion a year off drugs and sex trafficking, even of children. Joe Bama is in business with them. While this is going on, Joe Bama is trying to take our guns away, and they are destroying law enforcement. In fact, ICE and Border Patrol can’t do their jobs, nor can the police.

Thousands of members of the cannibal cartel live in the United States.

TEXAS GOVERNOR SAYS CARTELS ARE GETTING RICH THANKS TO BIDEN

