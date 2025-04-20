Last Month Sen. Schmitt Schooled the Failing Democrat Party

Last month, Senator Eric Schmitt took aim at the Democrats, who are so desperate to turn non-stories into scandals because “they have nothing, zero, no issues, no leader.” He brought up President Autopen and their tendency to turn criminals into heroes. He does feel sorry for them since the pro-violence, pro-criminal mobs have taken them over.

“I find it interesting that my Democrat fellow colleagues are so enraged by this non-story and had nothing to say when we had a president who literally couldn’t put two sentences together for two years. President Autopen was the commander-in-chief. No questions, no questions about his inability to construct sentences, let alone foreign policy.

“But here we are with a fake story. But this is what happens when you have a party that has reached, actually, not rock bottom yet, not rock bottom yet, but they got nothing, zero, no issues, no leader.

“Fringe issues define them. So they’re going to glom on to the story of the day. And quite frankly, it’s embarrassing for them. Just like, by the way, these calls to, you know, come out against violence. The only thing district court rulings, the only thing that’s been talked about, are political solutions.

“The only person I remember standing in front of the Supreme Court calling for a whirlwind on Justice Kavanaugh and other Supreme Court justices, that were followed up by assassination attempts of Supreme Court Justices, that were followed up by violent protests outside their homes, where they had to move out of their homes, was Chuck Schumer.

“And, as long as we’re denouncing violence, how about fire bombing, Tesla dealerships? This Anarchist kind of strain runs through the left.

“And to my Democrat friends, I feel bad for you, because your party has been captured by a radical element that is pro Hamas, that is pro-violence, that is firebombing, you know, Tesla’s dealerships, because they don’t like that Elon Musk has actually found the grift out and is cutting it out.

“The NGOs that have laundered money for Democrat causes for years. It’s all coming to an end. And they don’t know how to handle it.

“So, anyway, as far as some of these rulings, I would point out that in the most recent case with the Venezuelan thugs who’ve now been imprisoned in El Salvador, the apex of presidential power is as Justice Jackson wrote in the Youngstown Steel case.

“In his concurrence, the apex is when you have a congressional delegation or core Article Two powers as commander in chief in the District Court, citing the Alien Enemies Act, where, whether wartime, invasion, or predatory incursion, the President is acting within his authority. The District Court has no more authority to tell the president he can’t do that than it can speak of national security, directing troop movements, or missile strikes.

“So when we talk about the separation of powers, it does go both ways. It does go both ways. And there’s been this obsession with getting all of you on the record about following court orders. The President of the United States has said he will follow court orders time and time again. But it’s this desire just to stir up something because they have nothing, that’s what’s going on here”.

Republican US SENATOR Eric Stephan Schmitt embarrasses the Democrat Party to their face

