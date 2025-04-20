Van Hollen Wouldn’t Ask Abrego Garcia If He Was in MS-13

Senator Chris Van Hollen refused to say Abrego Garcia isn’t MS-13 during an interview with Dana Bash. Van Hollen refused to say Abrego-Garcia isn’t in MS-13, and he didn’t bother to ask Abrego if he was MS-13 while he met with him in El Salvador.

Bash: Can you say with absolute certainty that [Abrego-Garcia] is not, nor has he ever been, a member of MS13?

Van Hollen: Accuses Trump of trying to “change the subject” — as he then changes the subject: “So I’m not going to get into the details…”

Bash: Did you ask him?

Van Hollen: No.

Dana Bash asked Van Hollen about the potential MS-13 tattoo on Abrego Garcia’s hand and the confidential informant, leaving out the fact that two courts found that Garcia was MS-13.

Van Hollen went into a spiel about Donald Trump trying to change the subject, even though THIS IS THE SUBJECT.

He referred back to Obama-appointed Judge Xinis, who said she didn’t have any evidence, even though she did.

Van Hollen went on to say that President Trump is defying a court order, but he hasn’t fought gang violence as long as he has. Van Hollen is not known for fighting gang violence.

“I didn’t ask him that (about the tattoos or his membership) because I know what his answer is. What he told me was that he was sad and traumatized that he was being in prison because he has committed no crimes. That goes to the heart of this issue because he’s being denied his due process rights, and Donald Trump is trying to change the subject. And you know when people start asking about asking that question, in my view, they’re falling into the president’s trap because what the president wants to do is talk about that…”

When President Trump and the January 6th paraders didn’t get due process, he never said a word.

Van Hollen didn’t fight gangs. He never cared about the murder of Rachel Morin. He issued a routine statements. He fought nothing. Van Hollen didn’t care about unvetted immigration or the fact that Tren de Aragua didn’t have a foothold in the US until Democrats took over.

Hey Chris Van Hollen, Remember this sheriff sounding the alarm after another innocent person was brutally m*rdered in your state by an illegal immigrant? This is what you should have been doing but you didn't care. You didn't even bother to speak about it. pic.twitter.com/OaEMmLQ6Ez — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 19, 2025

They poured in.

New: Another 5 illegal aliens that are connected to the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, have been arrested in Polk County, Florida. Whats your call, America: Side with liberals and keep on US soil or deport?

pic.twitter.com/lHXtmvRPhx — Tom Homan Border Czar News Reports (@TomHoman_) April 19, 2025

His wife wouldn’t say a thing about the domestic abuse. She responded by saying, “My husband is alive. That’s all I’m going to say.”

https://x.com/Brick_Suit/status/1913334097658917129/video/1

