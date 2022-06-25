Last Night in America: Democrat Brownshirts

Riots and disruptive protests took place in major cities throughout the nation last night after numerous Democrats urged radical abortionists to take to the streets.

Rioters attempted to breach the Arizona capitol building in Phoenix while the Arizona Senate was in session.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued the following statement: “Troopers deployed gas outside the Senate building after protesters attempted to break the glass. The crowd then moved to the Wesley Bolin Plaza where some monuments were vandalized. Gas was deployed again to disburse the crowd.”

You can see a clip of that insurrection below.

Barack Obama added his kindling to the flames. He falsely claimed the ruling is an attack on freedoms. That isn’t true. It was the opposite of an attack on freedoms. The Court’s decision put abortion back in the hands of the people.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent,” Barack Tweeted, “it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Bernie Sanders, a big supporter of forced vaccination has a different view on killing the unborn.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies,” Bernie tweeted, “is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe.”

The Democrat Brownshirts were called to arms and they have begun with their night of rage. They terrorize and make city streets unsafe. Crickets from Attorney General Merrick Garland and Joe Biden. That’s because these people are their Brownshirts.

The corrupt US media has no problem with any of this. When they do cover it, you won’t hear the acrimonious invective you hear from them over J6.

At least two Supreme Court justices have been moved to safety, perhaps all of them. The radicals passed around their addresses.

BREAKING: According to federal law enforcement sources, “at least” 2 Supreme Court justices have been moved to “safe locations” — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 25, 2022

Ana Navarro goes full Hitlerian and indicates that her handicapped relatives should have been aborted.

CNN commentator uses her disabled brother & step granddaughter who has Down syndrome as examples of why we need abortion. The ugly cruelty. The utterly bald ageism and ableism. The unfettered call for violence against the unborn disabled. pic.twitter.com/qo3jdfkK8b — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 24, 2022

Arizona insurrection (will AG Garland hunt them down and imprison them:

Breaking news out of Phoenix, Ariz.:

Pro-abortion protesters surrounded the capitol in an attempted insurrection & began pounding on the windows. Law enforcement has used tear gas to disperse the crowd. https://t.co/EwOItLf4Fq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Statement from DPS confirms the pro-abortion rioters were trying to smash their way into the Arizona capitol building while lawmakers inside were voting on bills. https://t.co/hQUvtUK3uy — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

The communists are using the Roe decision to terrorize people.

Los Angeles: Pro-abortion protesters shut down the freeway & use sticks to attack drivers who won’t stop. #RoeVWade Video by @AnthonyCabassa_: pic.twitter.com/oPaNCjPely — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

#Antifa & far-left protesters in Washington, DC chant the slogan of terror group, Jane’s Revenge: “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.” Jane’s Revenge have carried out firebombing attacks on pregnancy resource centers. Video by @HannahNighting: pic.twitter.com/L4Eiswbx0D — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

They can do anything they want.

At a pro-abortion rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, protesters try to stop a truck on the road & begin attacking it. #RoevWade pic.twitter.com/LnsrLSid2v — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Anything.

Portland: #Antifa assaulted live streamer Mason Lake at the pro-abortion protest. In 2020, they assaulted him multiple times as well. pic.twitter.com/jSvihAFObX — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Anything at all.

The Joe Biden-Democrat incited insurrection happening in Downtown Los Angeles right now looks REALLY bad. Left wing domestic terrorists are attacking the police. Terrible. pic.twitter.com/drxm9Auvtj — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) June 25, 2022

They’re everywhere. These people are part of subversive communist Brownshirts and our DOJ and FBI have little to no interest in that fact.

Here’s the moment DPS fired off tear gas to disperse the left-wing rioters trying to break inside the Arizona state capitol. The tear gas quickly cleared the area. pic.twitter.com/KGDDZoEyov — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

The fires have begun.

DC bicycle police try and fail preventing the Antifa crowd from going down one street. The crowd pushed their way through. pic.twitter.com/L9ahkQGh0X — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 25, 2022

Assaulting police is what Brownshirts do.

In my reporting this evening, I (alongside protestors and other journalists) are being detained. This after the group I was following assaulted police and were vandalizing downtown shops. I showed police my journalist credentials, they said we cannot leave, as arrests are made. pic.twitter.com/KrIkzR8ukp — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 25, 2022

Communist Democrats fuel the flames to get votes.

New York City is standing up for our rights and for our neighbors to say #BansOffOurBodies. We’re using our anger to fuel action and continue the fight for reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/qfhuvHerHH — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) June 25, 2022

As Victor Davis Hanson said, we are under mob rule, a post-constitutional phase.

