Last Night in America: Democrat Brownshirts

Riots and disruptive protests took place in major cities throughout the nation last night after numerous Democrats urged radical abortionists to take to the streets.

Rioters attempted to breach the Arizona capitol building in Phoenix while the Arizona Senate was in session.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued the following statement: “Troopers deployed gas outside the Senate building after protesters attempted to break the glass. The crowd then moved to the Wesley Bolin Plaza where some monuments were vandalized. Gas was deployed again to disburse the crowd.”

You can see a clip of that insurrection below.

Barack Obama added his kindling to the flames. He falsely claimed the ruling is an attack on freedoms. That isn’t true. It was the opposite of an attack on freedoms. The Court’s decision put abortion back in the hands of the people.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent,” Barack Tweeted, “it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Bernie Sanders, a big supporter of forced vaccination has a different view on killing the unborn.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies,” Bernie tweeted, “is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe.”

The Democrat Brownshirts were called to arms and they have begun with their night of rage. They terrorize and make city streets unsafe. Crickets from Attorney General Merrick Garland and Joe Biden. That’s because these people are their Brownshirts.

The corrupt US media has no problem with any of this. When they do cover it, you won’t hear the acrimonious invective you hear from them over J6.

At least two Supreme Court justices have been moved to safety, perhaps all of them. The radicals passed around their addresses.

Ana Navarro goes full Hitlerian and indicates that her handicapped relatives should have been aborted.

Arizona insurrection (will AG Garland hunt them down and imprison them:

The communists are using the Roe decision to terrorize people.

They can do anything they want.

Anything.

Anything at all.

They’re everywhere. These people are part of subversive communist Brownshirts and our DOJ and FBI have little to no interest in that fact.

The fires have begun.

Assaulting police is what Brownshirts do.

Communist Democrats fuel the flames to get votes.

As Victor Davis Hanson said, we are under mob rule, a post-constitutional phase.


The solution is simple and “pro-choice”: choose to avoid male ejaculation inside a female unless you’re in a situation (married and financially stable) appropriate for raising a healthy child should pregnancy happen. Is even a little self-restraint of sexual appetite so impossible?
The left are evidently addicted to sex and sexual promiscuity. Every one of their major political and social issues revolves around sex and sexual activity. At the slightest notion that their precious drug may be deprived, they react violently and destructively like a heroin or alcohol addict going through DT’s.

When does CW2 start?

No violence in red cities so let them burn the third world blue cities especially Portland.

Killing Their own Babies 24/7 for the entire 9 months is Genocide and never should be a Right

There will be no Jan 6 type commission empaneled for this activity. The American Left is as evil as they come.

