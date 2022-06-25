Radical Nutters Hand Out Justice Thomas’s Home Address

The radical abortionists passed out Justice Thomas’s address to the mob today after the ruling. As a result, radicals who make no sense are outside Justice Thomas’s house making fools of themselves. Actually, one of the radical groups handed out all of Justice’s home addresses.

These people are simply communists. It’s not about abortion in the end. It’s exactly the way the communists behaved in the ’60s although they didn’t go to peoples’ homes.

Apparently, Merrick Garland has no problem with this. It therefore must be a peaceful protest. Justice Thomas should have a big screen TV outside with a brutal abortion running on a do-loop.

The crazies are handing out Justice Thomas’s address to the crowd pic.twitter.com/NqyFOfsBtH — The Golden Age is coming 🌸 (@PatriotNz2022) June 24, 2022

The telltale sign of communist nutters is when you hear the bongos. That’s always been, from the 1960s – on.

They’re enraged nutters. When are these radicals not enraged?

Enraged? Devastated? Pissed the fuck off? So are we. Meet us at 5711 Burke Centre Pkwy. 6:30 PM we meet, 7 PM we carpool to the Thomas’s street. WEAR A MASK. @downrightimp @ShutDown_DC @RuthSentUs pic.twitter.com/oiDqNmJt9u — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) June 24, 2022

The night of rage is coming.

If there is a “night of rage” tonight and people are hurt, Joe Biden and his DOJ are responsible. They have looked the other way from leftist violence for months on end pic.twitter.com/ZpPF8AYuFo — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 25, 2022

Related