Radical Nutters Hand Out Justice Thomas’s Home Address

By
M Dowling
-
3
46

The radical abortionists passed out Justice Thomas’s address to the mob today after the ruling. As a result, radicals who make no sense are outside Justice Thomas’s house making fools of themselves. Actually, one of the radical groups handed out all of Justice’s home addresses.

These people are simply communists. It’s not about abortion in the end. It’s exactly the way the communists behaved in the ’60s although they didn’t go to peoples’ homes.

Apparently, Merrick Garland has no problem with this. It therefore must be a peaceful protest. Justice Thomas should have a big screen TV outside with a brutal abortion running on a do-loop.

The telltale sign of communist nutters is when you hear the bongos. That’s always been, from the 1960s – on.

They’re enraged nutters. When are these radicals not enraged?

The night of rage is coming.


3 Comments
I bet if Justice Thomas moved to a Red State on a few Acres of land, put up a fence, and posted his property with No Trespassing Signs with a sign on the Gate that read: “I own a shot gun, a fire pit, and a wood chipper.” He wouldn’t have a problem with Protesters.

Even better, I have relatives who live in the Bayous of Louisiana. Their signs say, “Beware of the Alligators. They are well fed.”

The difference between Red States and Blue States is Red States enforce Laws to protect the Stupid People from the Well-Regulated (well armed) Militia before they get shot! In Blue States, the Communist come after the People when they exercise their God Given and Constitutional Rights against Terrorist. That’s why I live in a Red State surrounded by Red States!

I bet if Justice Thomas moved to a Red State on a few Acres of land, put up a fence, and posted his property with No Trespassing Signs with a sign on the Gate that read: “I own a shot gun, a fire pit, and a wood chipper.” He wouldn’t have a problem with Protesters.

Even better, I have relatives who live in the Bayous of Louisiana. Their signs say, “Beware of the Alligators. They are will fed.”

The difference between Red States and Blue States is Red States enforce Laws to protect the Stupid People from the Well-Regulated (well armed) Militia before they get shot! In Blue States, the Communist come after the People when they exercise their God Given and Constitutional Rights against Terrorist. That’s why I live in a Red State surrounded by Red States!

Ah how peaceful t’would be if the parents of these unaborted slime were of the same mind as they…

