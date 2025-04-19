Last Night Teens Terrorized DC Where “Dumb” People Are in Charge

Teens were running around DC, threatening and terrorizing people last night. Nothing will happen to them. There were no arrests that we know of, and it will happen again. Mike Davis thinks our leaders are “dumb” and “corrupt.”

Is this Mogadishu? Nope. Washington, DC. Only in America. https://t.co/AaB1BGbjTz — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) April 19, 2025

It is long past time to end the DC home-rule disaster. The most violent, dumb, corrupt people in America unconstitutionally control our nation’s capital. Congress needs to grow a pair of balls and end this immediately. https://t.co/AaB1BGbjTz — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) April 19, 2025

The Navy Yard in D.C. tonight, 1 mile from the Capitol. 35 police cars on scene, including Capitol Police and bomb techs. Hundreds of black teens threatening residents and vandalizing property. @DCPoliceDept did an incredible job. pic.twitter.com/BpuOki6Rmy — USA Watch (@theUSAwatch) April 19, 2025

Another warning to stay away: How bad and common is violent random crime in Wash DC? Stabbing of Metro cop isn’t mentioned in Wash Post even after comments by @SecDuffy https://t.co/iinEDlO9Vb #FoxNews — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) April 16, 2025

The Democrat Attorney General is trying to understand the causes of crime and ways to win over the criminals, using Restorative Justice.

Restorative justice sounds good, but it is often seen as the easy way out by criminals who have committed heinous acts. Terrible actions need to be punished with something more fitting for the crime, or the crimes will escalate.

Empowering victims and holding young offenders accountable through restorative justice: In 2017, OAG launched the nation’s first restorative justice program within a prosecutor’s office. Restorative justice is an alternative to traditional prosecution that uses a form of mediation to hold offenders accountable, empower victims, and repair harms caused by crime. Successful mediations end with written agreements detailing a resolution, which often includes an apology to the victim, restitution, or community service, among other terms. Since 2017, the program has held more than 150 mediations ,and a preliminary analysis shows that youth who participated in restorative justice are 15% less likely to reoffend than youth who go through the traditional juvenile justice system.

AG Schwab claims it works for nearly 75% of the youth who enter the program. However, the youth and crime are still out of control in DC.

Overall, DC claims crime is down 35% compared to 2023. The violent crime rate in D.C. is still twice the national average. The property crime rate is also higher than the national average.

Mayor Bowser credited the passage of this law, which holds some violent offenders in jail before trial, with contributing to the drop.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office focused on prosecuting gun-related crimes, which may have had a ripple effect on overall crime rates.

You notice it was law enforcement that reduced the crime rate.

