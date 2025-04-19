Judge Boasberg Admits He Can’t Stop Tren de Aragua Planes to CECOT

While the courts consider holding the administration in contempt for deporting people to El Salvador, Judge Boasberg admitted he cannot issue a nationwide order to stop planeloads of Tren de Aragua criminals from being deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison.

A divided federal appeals court panel on Friday temporarily halted U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s contempt proceedings against the Trump administration over its deportation flights to El Salvador last month.

The three-judge D.C. Circuit panel split 2-1. The two Trump appointees, Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, ruled for the administration. Judge Cornelia Pillard, an appointee of former President Obama, dissented.

Democrats want to imprison President Trump for contempt.

Sadly, Tren de Aragua had no foothold in the US four years ago, pre-Democrat rule.

The Plea for Tren de Aragua Criminals

Meanwhile, the ACLU rushed an emergency appeal to Judge Boasberg to stop two planeloads of Tren de Aragua from being sent to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act. While Boasberg agreed with the appeal, he said he did not have the power to stop it.

The Tren de Aragua illegal aliens appealed to the Supreme Court.

ABC News Report

Boasberg declined to issue an order Friday evening blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, concluding he lacks the authority to issue a nationwide order after the Supreme Court tossed his order earlier this month.

The decision came as a DOJ attorney said Justice Department officials “reserve the right” to resume deportation flights as early as Saturday.

Lawyers with the ACLU had asked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to issue a temporary order blocking any imminent AEA deportations, saying the Trump administration was actively busing dozens of men to an airport in Texas to be deported.

Boasberg said he was “sympathetic” to the ACLU’s cause, but he cannot issue a nationwide decree.

Democrats want expensive, prolonged trials for every illegal alien here, even criminals. They will not let the administration deport anyone if they can help it. These are votes for them. The more criminals, the more votes.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that while the government can deport people under the AEA, detainees must have the chance to challenge their removal. It also ruled 9-0 that the Trump administration must “facilitate” the release, not the return of one of the migrants, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was being held at CECOT until Friday, when he was transferred to another prison in El Salvador.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email