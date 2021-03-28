Latest info on Donald Trump’s upcoming social media platform









During an interview with Newsmax, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski discussed the Trump social media platform he expects to have out in 2 to 3 months.

“It’s going to be an interactive communication tool whereby the president will be able to post things to it and people will be able to repost and communicate directly with him,” Lewandowski said.

“What we’ve seen from Big tech and the cancel culture is: if you don’t agree with their philosophy, they’re going to cancel you,” he said. “We’re going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody and it’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled.”

“The platform that the president is building is not going to rely on Amazon or Amazon servers. It’s going to be completely built from scratch from the ground up and that’s going to give him the opportunity to control, not only the distribution of it, but also participate in it. I mean that in a positive way. And that is something that the president has been working on for a long time now.”

The comments from Lewandowski back up those made by Trump’s top aid Jason Miller last week.

Former President Trump had to create his own platform after Twitter banned him from using their platform, followed by every social media platform.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” far-left Twitter said after the banned President Trump. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Twitter claimed that Trump had shared two tweets that went against the left-wing platform’s policies.

“These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” they said at the time.

The tweets came after the January 6th mostly peaceful protests.

