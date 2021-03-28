Biden begs for volunteers to babysit COV-infected foreigners at the border









The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has sent a memo to various heads of government agencies seeking “volunteer deployments” for up to 120 days to help border officials deal with the surge of unaccompanied children crossing the border.

“We are actively working to screen, process, and deploy these volunteers while continuing our recruitment efforts and exploration of other avenues to bolster staff resources at the border,” an OPM spokesperson said.

Kathleen McGettigan, acting director of OPM, said the federal agency is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the Biden administration’s “urgent efforts” to care for the unaccompanied migrant children who have crossed into the U.S. through the southern border.

McGettigan said the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) – an office within HHS – needs federal government civilian employees for the deployment of up to 120 days to support ORR at facilities for unaccompanied children.

This is third-world stuff, and that’s the Democrats’ dream for America. He could close the borders but he won’t. But it’s not a crisis. The AP and Jen Psaki said so.

