Latest Post-Debate Polling

The RealClearPolitics polls post-debate show Kamala Harris getting a bump. However, that’s not the end of the story in polling. When word gets out how corrupt the debate was, it will change some minds. One man, a black man on social media, said he was favoring Kamala after the debate but decided to look at the transcript. That’s when he realized she had nothing to offer.

Kamala Harris is the worst polling Democrat in history on national polls, but that doesn’t mean she won’t win.

Nate Silver still has Trump up after the corrupt debate

Trafalgar has Harris winning the debate by a large margin (55%to 43%) but losing to Trump 48.2% to 47.9%.

The CNN poll shows Kamala lost ground.

Communist Tim thinks Kamala is the best candidate they could have.

This is funny, Tim Walz referred to heels up Kamala as a “young prostituter.”

He’s so weird.

More Tim:


