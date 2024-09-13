Latest Post-Debate Polling

The RealClearPolitics polls post-debate show Kamala Harris getting a bump. However, that’s not the end of the story in polling. When word gets out how corrupt the debate was, it will change some minds. One man, a black man on social media, said he was favoring Kamala after the debate but decided to look at the transcript. That’s when he realized she had nothing to offer.

Kamala Harris is the worst polling Democrat in history on national polls, but that doesn’t mean she won’t win.

MUST WATCH: @RyanGirdusky completely exposes Kamala Harris’s historical weakness as a candidate: “She is the worst polling Democrat against Donald Trump in history on national polls — NO ONE is performing worse than her…she is losing key factions of the Democratic base.” pic.twitter.com/4DGJmbagdD — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 13, 2024

Nate Silver still has Trump up after the corrupt debate

BREAKING: Trump remains the favorite in Nate Silver’s election forecast despite what he says are “good” Harris polls post-debate Trump: 60.6% (+21.4)

Harris: 39.2% pic.twitter.com/DgcnxIopI3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 12, 2024

Trafalgar has Harris winning the debate by a large margin (55%to 43%) but losing to Trump 48.2% to 47.9%.

The CNN poll shows Kamala lost ground.

CNN vs CNN: (lol) – Our poll shows Harris easily won —crushed Trump!— and will gain in post-debate polls -Our poll finds most debate watchers — 55 % to 35% — say President Trump would better handle the economy than Kamala Harris. She lost ground pic.twitter.com/gcEcJe4qnD — K Fitton (@KelFitton) September 11, 2024

Trump’s closing response will be in the back of every American’s mind as they head to the polls “Why hasn’t she done it? She’s been there for 3.5 years.”

pic.twitter.com/2tvlF4D9RK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 11, 2024

Communist Tim thinks Kamala is the best candidate they could have.

TIM WALZ: “The plan to win this thing is we got the best candidate that we could ever have in Kamala Harris.” pic.twitter.com/9U3tmErLYC — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 12, 2024

This is funny, Tim Walz referred to heels up Kamala as a “young prostituter.”

Tim Walz calls Kamala Harris a “young prostituter”: pic.twitter.com/SEJJNCLtqn — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 12, 2024

He’s so weird.

Tim Walz FLAILS his arms all over the place: pic.twitter.com/ngRJdDA8gg — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 12, 2024

More Tim:

Tim Walz admits that Americans are being “squeezed by grocery prices” in Harris’s America while at the same time making the case for “price controls”: pic.twitter.com/DtxcyxxBHe — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 12, 2024

Tim Walz claims Trump has “no plan for you” despite Harris-Walz plagiarizing directly from Biden and even from Trump: pic.twitter.com/OAwEeYWZJY — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 12, 2024