Archbishop Vigano Takes on the Red Pope’s “Grave Sin” Definition

Archbishop Vigano has a new article up in La Verita in which the Red Pope talks about a “grave sin” defined as “the failure to welcome the hordes of [radical] Islamic clandestines who are invading and “hybridizing” European countries on behalf of the globalist elite.”

The way the Red Pope defines sin, we won’t know what it is any longer.

“According to the theological meaning of the term,” says the Archbishop, “it presupposes the violation of the Law of God and the loss of the state of grace, which alone allows the soul eternal salvation.”

Most people have a conscience and know when they are committing grave sins. It is not a sin of any kind to insist on sovereignty and a border.

The Archbishop writes:

In reality, the operation, which began with the Second Vatican Council and is now taken to its extreme but consistent consequences, slavishly follows other experiments in social engineering that have already been successfully implemented in the civil sphere. The deep church uses the Church as a “container” that, after having been emptied of its essence in recent decades, today Bergoglio fills with the demands of globalist ideology – revolutionary and therefore antichristic – and to which he also forcibly adapts the language proper to Catholic theology, distorting it.

Red Francis is a communist, though he says he isn’t. Vigano adds:

…the bond between the authority of Christ and that of His Vicar on earth has been broken, thus creating the premises for the tyrannical exercise of power. Bergoglio wants to be recognized as a legitimate Pope because only from that position can he demand obedience from Catholics and bring to completion the transformation of Roman Catholicism into the Masonic Religion of Humanity.

The use of the term grave sin in a sociopolitical context constitutes one of the main applications of Orwellian Newspeak applied to religion. It was the Council that was the first to use deliberately ambiguous and equivocal language, replacing the clarity and unequivocality of the Aristotelian-Thomistic exposition and acting as a support for the errors and doctrinal deviations which Bergoglio zealously advocates.

Vigano says that defining the legitimate regulation of migratory flows as a “grave sin” serves to “call to order” “right-wing” Catholics.

He explains further that it is far more serious than that. First, even though it is duplicitous, you can’t call it duplicitous, given the Pope’s guidelines.

Second, the migratory phenomenon is not “spontaneous and accidental. It “corresponds to a very specific project of dissolution of the Christian West through the invasion of violent Muslims, to whom complicit institutions grant impunity, protection, and subsidies.

He sees it as an “ethnic replacement” and “a further reduction in the visibility of Catholics in the name of inclusiveness and the delusional precepts of woke ideology.”

Archbishop Vigano wants to know which church Bergoglio leads. We know the answer: it’s the church of the globalist elite who kill the unborn to the moment of birth and let them die if they accidentally live. It’s the elite who want to dilute our relevance in all spheres of life and make us live in poverty and among criminals and ne’er-do-wells.