Latest Sean Diddy Rape Charge Included Taping

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused in a new lawsuit of raping a man at an afterpartywhile two other guests filmed it.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 55, was hit with three separate civil lawsuits on Thursday which include allegations of rape and sexual assault. The lawsuits, which were obtained by The Mirror US, were filed anonymously in New York by lawyer Thomas Giuffra. Combs has vehemently denied all of the allegations.

One accuser, identified only as John Doe, alleged he was at a nightclub in 2019 when he was then invited to an “exclusive afterparty” by Diddy’s security guards. Doe accepted the invite and joined 10 other people in a hotel suite at the Park Hyatt New York.

The lawsuit alleged Diddy offered Doe a cocktail which the rapper “had made in the other room.” The drink is alleged to have been drugged.

Diddy brought him in a room with ten guests. He became unconscious on a couch.

He claimed that when he awoke, he found himself “laying on his stomach on the couch, fully naked, while Defendant SEAN COMBS was sodomizing Plaintiff with his penis.” Doe said he had not consented to any kind of sexual activity.

The lawsuit claimed, “During the assault, and this brief moment of consciousness, Plaintiff attempted to resist Defendant SEAN COMBS’s sexual advances but was unable to do so. During this brief moment of consciousness, Plaintiff noticed that while he was being sexually assaulted by Defendant SEAN COMBS on the sectional sofa, there was a man and a woman sitting on the bed recording the rape on a camera.”

