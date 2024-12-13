Kirby Refuses to Tell the Truth About Drones

John Kirby gave his usual word salads when asked about drones at yesterday’s presser. This non-transparent administration won’t answer a question.

He said there is no cause for concern about drones but he doesn’t know anything about the drones. He doesn’t know who is behind them or why.

In contrast to what he is saying, the Picatinny Arsenal has confirmed at least 11 drone incursions and Naval Weapons Station Earle reported two separate incidents of drones entering their airspace, according to NJ.com.

Drones have chased the Coast Guard and flown over Donald Trump’s golf course. The drones are now spreading to the tristate area and flew over Long Island airports.

Kirby is an accomplished, experienced liar.

The FBI and DHS said that both agencies were working with authorities in New Jersey and that they have reviewed images of the drones. They appear to be manned aircrafts flying legally in the area, the agencies said. There have been no reported drone sightings in restricted air spaces, they said.

“To be clear, they have uncovered no such malicious activity or intent at this stage,” the joint statement read. “While there is no known malicious activity occurring in New Jersey, the reported sightings there do, however, highlight the insufficiency of current authorities.”

If they are legal, not foreign, some are the size of SUVs, they must be US military. How could it be a legal hobbyist? Honestly, they won’t tell us the truth.

Lawmakers want answers. Rep. Jeff Van Drew especially wants answers. He says it is very serious.

John Kirby responds to questions about the New Jersey drones. What is this babbling bullshit? pic.twitter.com/Awlw7Xqq8m — Dronetek (@TheDronetek) December 12, 2024

John Kirby on drone activity in and around New Jersey: “We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus… We have not been able to…corroborate any of the reported visual sightings.” pic.twitter.com/xfxFaJQUaN — CSPAN (@cspan) December 12, 2024

