Leaked DHS report strongly suggests China knew of the contagion in December

A leaked intelligence report from DHS reveals that the administration believes China intentionally concealed the coronavirus from the World Health Organization in order to stockpile medical supplies that they would need to fight the outbreak.

The documents are unclassified but marked for official use only.

If these findings from the U.S. DHS are true, then it means that the Chinese Communists likely knew how contagious this virus was by December. Taiwan knew at the end of December, but WHO stated in mid-January that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

The article from Yahoo News is very biased against the Trump administration, suggesting the administration is unfairly trying to blame China for the crisis. The outlet also dismisses the claim that China delayed notifying the World Health Organization to stockpile medical equipment.

The two authors claim it’s not reliable information since it relies on trade data for the conclusions. They cite ‘experts’ and former officials expressing their doubts about the report, but you have to take the authors’ word for it. They are the usual anonymous sources.

The trade data detailed imports and exports of specific medical equipment.

Yahoo ‘News’ reported that the president was “pushing” a theory that the virus originated in a Chinese lab in Wuhan.

Quite the contrary, the president wasn’t ‘pushing’ anything. A majority of intelligence officers believe that is what happened.

From the documents:

Just two days before that interview, analysts at the Department of Homeland Security citing a “new analytic technique” concluded that China had, in fact, concealed the spread of the coronavirus in order to hoard medical supplies. Specifically, they looked at Chinese imports and exports of medical equipment, ranging from surgical face masks to ventilators, from October 2019 to February 2020, and then compared that data with statistics from the prior five years.

“We assess the Chinese Government intentionally concealed the severity of COVID-19 from the international community in early January while it stockpiled medical supplies by both increasing imports and decreasing exports,” the analysts wrote in the document, dated May 1. “We further assess the Chinese Government attempted to hide its actions by denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data.”

The magnitude of the imports and exports of medical supplies strongly indicates they knew in December. China didn’t tell WHO until January 20th that COVID-19 was a contagion — after it purchased medical supplies from abroad. These orders take two to four weeks to mobilize which means they began ordering in very early January. They increased imports of surgical facemasks by 278%, surgical gowns by 72%, and surgical gloves by 32%, among other supplies.

If true, the Chinese communists knew about the contagion well before mid-January when they lied to WHO or WHO decided to lie for them. WHO stated there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.

