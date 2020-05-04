Most ridiculous conversation by two far-left Democrats

Dumb and dumber Bill Maher and Eric Holder discussed what the police will do when President Trump refuses to leave the White House after he inevitably loses. That’s according to Bill Maher.

Bill Maher to @EricHolder: Can we trust police to “pull him out of the White House” after Trump inevitably loses and refuses to concede? pic.twitter.com/vz4O6Kk7zp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 4, 2020

Maher asked the question in all seriousness. It’s Hillary who bemoaned her loss for three years. It’s Democrats who scream and rant in the streets.

As far as him leaving, of course, he will, and if for some reason he didn’t leave, the whole unionized Obama-infiltrated government is filled with leftists who would love to drag him out.

Can you believe these two discussing this inane question?