Leaked Draft: SCOTUS Voted to Overturn Roe vs. Wade – Read the Opinion

By
M Dowling
-
1
53

US Supreme Court

“The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision,” according to an initial draft majority opinion circulated inside the court and obtained by Politico.

It is a “full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood vs. Casey.

Justice Samuel Alito writing for the majority: “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

 “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

It’s not final until it’s published in about two months. The opinion could change.

Roe vs. Wade was never constitutional. It should be up to the states. How long before the Left threatens to kill the Justices or destroy the Court?

This leak is very serious. It has never been done. The leak is an attempt by the Left to change the outcome.

READ THE OPINION

Scotus Initial Draft Opinion by Maura on Scribd


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter Prange
Peter Prange
42 minutes ago

There may be hope for justice for the unborn. A million murders a year potentially stopped!
Will the genocide perpetrated against blacks cease?

0
Reply