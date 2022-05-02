TX Gov. Abbott Might Invoke War Powers by Declaring an Invasion

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is weighing a plan to invoke real war powers by declaring an “invasion” at the US southern border to get around a clause in the US Constitution.

Lawyers for Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton met earlier this month to debate the plan, which would directly challenge the federal government, the New York Times reported.

It would allow Texas state police to arrest and deport migrants, two people familiar with the discussion told the paper.

“If we do use this strategy, it could expose law enforcement in the state of Texas to being prosecuted,” Abbott said during a press conference last week, confirming that he was “looking into” the idea.

So far, the governor has mobilized thousands of National Guard troops to sit at border posts, and ordered safety inspections of trucks coming from Mexico. He has overseen construction of 20 miles of new border fencing, repurposed certain state prisons to hold migrants charged with trespassing, poured money into border towns for law enforcement and paid for buses to take willing migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.

