Leaked email shows a refugee ‘living Hell’ in Doha, another Biden success

















An email leaked to colleagues by supervisory special agent Colin Sullivan described the dire conditions in Doha, Qatar as a "living Hell." Conditions at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha show how the U.S. was completely unprepared for the thousands of Afghans as they are packed into quarters awash with loose feces and urine, vomit, and a rat infestation, Axios reports.

The official with US CentCom sent a searing email. Many are afraid of getting COVID from the refugees.

In his email, Sullivan also shared what he said were “excerpts from Doha Embassy staff communications” about the conditions at the Al Udeid base.

“A humid day today. Where the Afghans are housed is a living hell. Trash, urine, fecal matter, spilled liquids and vomit cover the floors.”

“I spent an hour in there picking up trash … almost suffocated.”

“Another flight arrived and there’s no resources to solve the sanitation problem.”

“These human beings are in a living nightmare.”

“No A/C.”

“We’re in the middle of humanitarian crises [sic] that compounds itself with every flight that lands in Doha.”

“Hangar update. They now have a rat problem.”

It’s important because the White House has bragged about the overall evacuation effort, drawing attention to a growing tally of daily flights and accelerating pace of evacuations.

“You make adjustments and you ultimately get an operation going that is moving out thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people daily. That is what we have accomplished over the course of the week,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a White House briefing on Monday.

This is the condition of 600 Afghan passenger who carried over by US cargo. They are stranded in Doha airport & possibly Uganda will receive them. France24 (O’hagan) says it depends how much US pays & how much Uganda can extract political benefits. https://t.co/zaUzymAfIy https://t.co/6kduAPqKnn — Younes Saramifar (@Everydaypolitik) August 19, 2021

