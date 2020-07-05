Left celebrates July 4th with flag burnings, statue destruction, mortars aimed at police

Some Americans, mostly Democrats and their fringe allies, hate Independence Day and they hate the ‘United’ States. They could not just enjoy the day, and instead went to great lengths to tear Americans apart in divisive rallies and violent ‘protests.’

The Democrats have started up their campaign to win the elections in November.

FLAG DESECRATION

Protesters outside the White House are getting ready to burn the American flag: pic.twitter.com/oB7fBbbI9P — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Far-Left Activists Dance On American Flag: ‘F*** The 4th Of July, F*** The American Flag’ https://t.co/rxqPQ0LIrT pic.twitter.com/rf5u44x8g8 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 4, 2020

TEARING DOWN COLUMBUS IS TEARING DOWN OUR FOUNDING

The barbarians took down Columbus in Baltimore’s Little Italy. Where are the police? Christopher Columbus has represented this nation’s birth since 1792. There is ZERO evidence he ever hurt a single native. The only thing we have is a benign letter he wrote to the Pope. There are plenty of lies about the letter, propagated by the late communist Howard Zinn, but no facts.

There is no reason to take his statues down, especially not in Little Italy. Where are the Baltimore Italians to object?

Protesters just took down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore’s Little Italy. pic.twitter.com/ViPk5eKOtz — Louis Krauss (@louiskraussnews) July 5, 2020

PORTLAND USES DEADLY WEAPONS AGAINST POLICE

In Portland, they celebrated by setting the city on fire and used deadly weapons against the police. Why aren’t they in a federal pen?

Scenes from Portland in the early hours of Sunday. It’s a war zone with Antifa fighting against the entire Portland police department. pic.twitter.com/Z1erdus55B — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2020

America is at war with Antifa. It just doesn’t know it yet. They are using deadly weapons against the police. https://t.co/uT60bFwKkB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2020

BY WAY OF CONTRAST

July 4th celebrations for some were beautiful and the President’s ‘Salute to America’ speech called for unity. He thanked the scientists and researchers “around the country and even around the world, for their courageous efforts in battling the virus…” He emphasized his vision for unity, echoing his July 3 speech on Mount Rushmore.

“Our movement is based on lifting all citizens to reach their fullest God-given potential,” the president declared.

“Never forget, we are one family and one nation. This rich heritage belongs to every citizen, young and old, first generation American. We want to go from first generation to 10th generation. It matters not. We are American. We are from the USA. This great heritage belongs to citizens of every background and of every walk of life.”

In locked down Los Angeles, people defied the totalitarian mayor and celebrated visibly:

Los Angeles on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/GoaNTy4ydj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2020

Republicans celebrated:

What a night. What a country. From founding fathers to preeminence in the world in 244 years. God BLESS America. #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/3awSoYXssh — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) July 5, 2020