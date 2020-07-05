Antifa celebrates July 4 with riots, mortars, M-80s aimed at police in Portland (videos)

M. Dowling
There was one ‘demonstration’ in Portland during the evening hours of July 4 through the early morning hours of June 5, 2020. It quickly turned into a violent riot with ‘protesters’ using mortars.

It started out with the group listening to performers assembled in the area. Some members of the group then began launching fireworks.

Just before 10 p.m., demonstrators began blocking traffic and continued to shoot off fireworks. A vehicle associated with the demonstration had a speaker system and false announcements were broadcast that appeared to impersonate the Portland Police Bureau’s sound truck. Demonstrators began burning an American flag they hung from the Justice Center.

Around 10:30 p.m., demonstrators began shooting commercial-grade fireworks towards the Justice Center and the Federal Courthouse. Several of the demonstrators were observed carrying shields.

They were warned, but at 10:48 p.m., demonstrators continued launching fireworks and projectiles at the Federal Courthouse. Because of this, several windows were broken and fireworks and projectiles entered the Federal Courthouse building.

Just after 11 p.m., a riot was declared. Officers began dispersing the crowd.

As officers dispersed the crowd, demonstrators threw bricks, mortars, M-80s, and other flammables towards them. To defend themselves from serious injury, officers used crowd-control munitions and tear gas at this time. Lasers were directed at Officer’s eyes, which is unlawful.

Despite having moved from the closed area, demonstrators began to trickle back.

During the dispersal, numerous business windows were shattered by members of the crowd. Officers made several arrests. One fought with the police. Officers were able to get him in custody and recovered an illegally possessed loaded firearm and a knife.

Several Officers sustained injuries throughout the night, mostly due to mortars and fireworks thrown at them by members of the crowd, which exploded on or near them.

Most of the crowd was dispersed by 4:30 a.m.

Watch:

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

