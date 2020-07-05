There was one ‘demonstration’ in Portland during the evening hours of July 4 through the early morning hours of June 5, 2020. It quickly turned into a violent riot with ‘protesters’ using mortars.

It started out with the group listening to performers assembled in the area. Some members of the group then began launching fireworks.

Just before 10 p.m., demonstrators began blocking traffic and continued to shoot off fireworks. A vehicle associated with the demonstration had a speaker system and false announcements were broadcast that appeared to impersonate the Portland Police Bureau’s sound truck. Demonstrators began burning an American flag they hung from the Justice Center.

Around 10:30 p.m., demonstrators began shooting commercial-grade fireworks towards the Justice Center and the Federal Courthouse. Several of the demonstrators were observed carrying shields.

They were warned, but at 10:48 p.m., demonstrators continued launching fireworks and projectiles at the Federal Courthouse. Because of this, several windows were broken and fireworks and projectiles entered the Federal Courthouse building.

Just after 11 p.m., a riot was declared. Officers began dispersing the crowd.

As officers dispersed the crowd, demonstrators threw bricks, mortars, M-80s, and other flammables towards them. To defend themselves from serious injury, officers used crowd-control munitions and tear gas at this time. Lasers were directed at Officer’s eyes, which is unlawful.

Despite having moved from the closed area, demonstrators began to trickle back.

During the dispersal, numerous business windows were shattered by members of the crowd. Officers made several arrests. One fought with the police. Officers were able to get him in custody and recovered an illegally possessed loaded firearm and a knife.

Several Officers sustained injuries throughout the night, mostly due to mortars and fireworks thrown at them by members of the crowd, which exploded on or near them.

Most of the crowd was dispersed by 4:30 a.m.

This is some of the video taken by an Officer who was embedded with a Rapid Response Team tonight. The Officer sustained injury from a mortar that exploded near her feet while she was recording. pic.twitter.com/S4JvlXioZc — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 5, 2020

Here is some video taken of criminal activity near the Justice Center from early this morning. A riot was declared and multiple arrests were made. pic.twitter.com/i4ydk8bQgW — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 5, 2020

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

SW 3rd Avenue, a major street in downtown Portland where the federal courthouse & Justice Center are, is lined with debris, graffiti & rubbish from weeks of rioting by antifa & BLM extremists. The air still smells of burnt chemicals & gun powder from last night’s large riot. pic.twitter.com/HMo44D5wHz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2020

There are thousands of them at the antifa riot in downtown. They’ve regrouped nearby the Portland federal courthouse again. pic.twitter.com/MM4ssCviL0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2020

It’s early in the night & antifa are already shining powerful lasers & firing fireworks at the Justice Center in Portland, which houses the central precinct. These powerful lasers have also been used to blind police before others throw projectiles at them. pic.twitter.com/xiYf9ydN91 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2020

War zone-like scenes outside the Portland federal courthouse when DHS police fired CS gas to disperse the antifa and BLM rioters who had reassembled to be violent. pic.twitter.com/UQTtdKo3Zn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2020

The statue to Oregon Trail pioneers has been set on fire again by antifa in downtown Portland. A sign saying “STOLEN LAND” is hanging on the statue. pic.twitter.com/apF3PKaxeZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2020

Portland Police need to record & release footage every day because biased journalists, politicians and antifa lie about how the daily demonstrations are peaceful. https://t.co/pBHlLOIUJH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2020