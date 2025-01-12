Left Scolds Black Kids for Agreeing to Play at the Inauguration

Legal Insurrection reported that children in the Mississippi Valley State University marching band agreed to play at the inauguration. The Left scolded them for it. The Left has decided, without any evidence, that Donald Trump is a racist and black people better fall in line.

Mississippi Valley State University is a historically black university. The Mean Green Marching Machine is currently seeking funds to attend the event.

Inside Higher Ed reports:

Op-eds in The Root and HBCU Sports slammed the decision as an apparent endorsement of Trump when most Black voters feel less than celebratory about him taking office. Social media has erupted with criticism and defense of the move.

The Mean Green Marching Machine Band has “a proud history of standing up for Black history, equity, and justice,” Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Springfield, Mass., branch of the NAACP, posted on X. “However, accepting an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a disgraceful betrayal of that legacy.

The University backs the band. According to Legal Insurrection, a black columnist for the Enterprise-Tocsin, a weekly newspaper in Mississippi, argued that skipping the opportunity would be a mistake, calling it an “extraordinary invitation.”

It’s vicious to deprive these young people of the opportunity to become part of history.

