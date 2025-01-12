Thierry Breton Wants X Banned to “Protect Our Democracy”

Democracy has nothing to do with freedom. Democracy is a soft variant of communism, and rarely in the history of ideas has it been taken for anything else. ― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

Totalitarian Thierry Breton called for X to be banned in Europe if Elon Musk doesn’t stop. He wants Musk to start censoring things the European elites don’t like. He says this will “protect our democracy.”

Breton pointed out that they can now do it thanks to a law they passed.

The former EU Commissioner added that the “law must be enforced to protect our democracies in Europe.”

European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta stated that EU Commissioner Von Der Leyen and other Commission members didn’t approve Breton’s previous statements about banning X.

Thierry Breton had long served as the EU’s main censor and has since resigned as the EU commissar. He called for X to be banned in Europe if Elon Musk doesn’t start censoring comments, memes, jokes, and anything the European elites dislike.

Breton wants everyone to know it isn’t his law, although he wrote it and pushed it. The Parliamentarians approved it. It is their law, he says.

The Law

The EU created a law, the DSA, that allows them to do anything they want. Under the EU’s Digital Services Act, they have given themselves the power to fine [steal] the revenue from the platform owner if he doesn’t censor the posts and posters. They can also imprison people.

They call speech they don’t like “illegal content and disinformation” and label it a failure “to follow transparency rules.”

