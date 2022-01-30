Left Wants Garland to Arrest Trump NOW After What He Said About J6ers

By
M Dowling
-
0

The USA was once a free country where you could speak your mind, but no longer. You may not speak against the narrative. If you dare, the bully brigade on social media, and the legacy media will come and get you. Such was the effect of Donald Trump’s words last night at the Texas rally, which was MASSIVE by the way.

Trump spoke of the J6 rioters and parades at Saturday’s rally in Conroe, Tex.

Trump said, “If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly.”

“And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons,” he continued. “Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Fairly? Fairly, you say? He might as well call for the overthrow of the United States as far as the Left is concerned.

RSBN even misquoted him here:

The response is typical leftist hate.  #TrumpCult, #HeDidIt, and #LockHimUp were trending. And, of course, they are twisting what he said.

The crazy professor is back.

Soros-funded CREW:

THE CROWD WAS MASSIVE!


