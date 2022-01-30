Left Wants Garland to Arrest Trump NOW After What He Said About J6ers

The USA was once a free country where you could speak your mind, but no longer. You may not speak against the narrative. If you dare, the bully brigade on social media, and the legacy media will come and get you. Such was the effect of Donald Trump’s words last night at the Texas rally, which was MASSIVE by the way.

Trump spoke of the J6 rioters and parades at Saturday’s rally in Conroe, Tex.

Trump said, “If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly.”

“And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons,” he continued. “Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Fairly? Fairly, you say? He might as well call for the overthrow of the United States as far as the Left is concerned.

RSBN even misquoted him here:

BREAKING: President Trump promises to PARDON Jan. 6 prisoners if he runs and wins in 2024 pic.twitter.com/teYbYNBcuB — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 30, 2022

The response is typical leftist hate. #TrumpCult, #HeDidIt, and #LockHimUp were trending. And, of course, they are twisting what he said.

Alleged “Law and Order” president says “break the law for me to get me into power and I will pardon you”. That’s not someone who supports the constitution “no one is above the law”. It would be embarrassing to say “I support that person”. That’s a unAmerican as it gets — Dr Audrey Glover (@DrPaperwasp) January 30, 2022

Of course he’d free his accomplices — DesperateChemistry (@DesperateChem) January 30, 2022

The crazy professor is back.

This alone is giving aid or comfort to an insurrection within the meaning of the 14th Amendment, section 3. Trump is DISQUALIFIED from public office. Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he runs and wins https://t.co/mLvnWoYxGt — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 30, 2022

Tonight Trump toyed with inciting mobs to threaten officials of the criminal justice system, and suggested pardons for Jan. 6 lawbreakers (presumably higher-up conspirators as well as shock troops). His assault on the rule of law didn’t end when he left the WH. It’s ongoing. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 30, 2022

Was this a recruiting event for the next insurrection…. — Barbara McNeill (@BarbaraAMcNeill) January 30, 2022

Soros-funded CREW:

Donald Trump just said that he would pardon people who tried to overthrow the government if he’s president again. This isn’t politics as usual, this is a coup happening in front of us in real time. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 30, 2022

Merrick Garland

What more proof do you need do your job, indict Trump he should be in Prison already https://t.co/J6pPAMYltq — Don (@donal6056) September 26, 2021

So this is today when Trump is not inciting these people vs. what happened on January 6th itself. @TheJusticeDept and Merrick Garland- what more proof do you need that Trump, his family, his minions, MOCs were responsible for that day & should be charged? #JusticeforJ6 pic.twitter.com/btTjQL6D78 — Sarvenaz MADANI (@SarvenazMadani) September 18, 2021

THE CROWD WAS MASSIVE!

Related