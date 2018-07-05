Leftist College Lecturer Wants to Stack SCOTUS with Democrats

Some unhinged Democrats are planning to stack the Supreme Court once they take back power. Just to be clear, Democrats aren’t simply liberals any longer, they’re also far-left fascists and leftists.

Justice Kennedy’s retirement has set the Democrat [Socialists] off. Their heads are doing 360s and they’re considering ways to control the Supreme Court.

Tucker Carlson invited Harvard lecturer Ian Samuel on to his show to explain what Democrats are planning in terms of adding [Democrat activists] Justices on the court.

Samuel came to Tucker’s attention with this tweet:

Pack the courts as soon as we get the chance. “Pack the courts” should be a phrase on par with “abolish ICE.” pic.twitter.com/ZSPyEJdnaI — Ian Samuel (@isamuel) June 27, 2018

“Wouldn’t it just be easier to give California, 27 new congressional districts?” Tucker began. “And be done with it? Or maybe just abolish Congress entirely? If the goal is to increase the power of the left, why mess around with the Supreme Court?”

The dishonest partisan claimed he wanted a nonpartisan Supreme Court and too many of the Justices were appointed by Republican presidents.

“You tweeted, pack the court,” Tucker said. “That should be up there with Abolish ICE. That is a nonpartisan statement, somehow? How does that work? How does increasing that on the court, indeed nonpartisan?”

After a short rant, the lecturer said maybe they should just go down to an even number of Justices.

Wouldn’t that be convenient? No decisions would ever be made and all the decisions would be kicked down to the leftist lower courts.

