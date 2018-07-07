Leftist Gloria Allred Threatens the President, Warns “Hands Off” Elizabeth Warren

Democrat women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred is one of the big guns the left sends out when Republicans make them feel too threatened. She came out Friday to slam the President at an awards gala, insisting he keep his “hands off Elizabeth Warren.

We could make a snide comment right now, but we’ll skip it.

Allred was mostly making waves to torch President Trump over abortion and his joke about ‘Me Too’. She was also unhappy that the President referred to Warren as ‘Fake Pocahontas’.

Allred made her comments during an award acceptance speech at the National Organization for Women’s awards ceremony. This was a follow up to his comments the President made at a Montana rally.

“Mr. Trump, #MeToo is alive and well. Keep your hands off Elizabeth Warren and every mother and her daughter,” Allred said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She used that to segue into a warning to him not to appoint a Supreme Court Justice who will overturn Roe v. Wade, the abortion ruling.

“It is very personal to me because … I was one of the millions of women who was forced to have an unsafe abortion,” Allred said, adding that she “almost bled to death in a bathtub and had to be taken to the hospital.”

“We’re going to have to fight for our rights, plantation by plantation. State by state. And who’s going to be the most vulnerable? It’s women,” she said.

The Democrat activist attorney made the comments after the President referenced Elizabeth Warren’s ridiculous claims about being a Native-American as one can see from her “high cheekbones”.

During the rally in Montana Thursday, Trump said he would challenge Warren to take a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage, adding, “We will take that little [DNA] kit and say — but we have to do it gently because we’re in the ‘Me Too’ generation, so we have to be very gentle.”

“I promise you I’ll do this, you know those little kits they sell on television for $2? Learn your heritage,” Trump added.

He was joking, mocking Warren for lying. Warren went online to bash him by bringing up the manufactured crisis of illegal alien children being torn from their families.

The fact that Barack Obama did it is of little relevance to these stalwarts.