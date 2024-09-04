Leftists Ask to Remove Judge Cannon from Trump’s Docs Case

A retired Bill Clinton judge, along with a leftist watchdog group, want Judge Aileen Cannon kicked off the classified documents case.

Now, there’s a shocker for you.

Cannon had said in her ruling that the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution.

Retired Judge Nancy Gertner, who was a federal trial judge in Massachusetts; legal ethics scholars Stephen Gillers and James J. Sample, and the government watchdog group CREW – all leftists – are seeking to file the brief with the Atlanta-based appeals court to reverse that decision.

Retired judge Nancy Gertner and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in DC, a Soros-funded organization, filed an amicus brief with the 11th circuit to appeal the case by the corrupt special prosecutor Jack Smith to get Judge Cannon removed.

They complained about Cannon allowing Trump to ‘slow down’ the federal investigation in 2022 by appointing a special master to review evidence and blocking investigators’ access to documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The 11th Circuit reversed Cannon’s decisions on this matter.

Giving Donald Trump his due process rights is a problem for leftists.