Murder at Apalachee High School

There was a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. Earlier reports indicate two people are dead and four are injured. The suspect is in custody. Polide will release more information at a press conference this afternoon.
#BREAKING: Footage/Pictures of the scene outside of Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia where the school shooting took place. pic.twitter.com/psCPvsCqaW
— World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 4, 2024
-
The shame is right now there are Republicans and Democrats, black people and white people, straight people and LGBTQ people waiting to see who the Apalachee High School shooter in Georgia is so they can use it for their narrative. pic.twitter.com/NnGbt54gSE
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 4, 2024
BREAKING – SCHOOL SHOOTING IN GEORGIA: Two people killed, four others injured after suspect opens fire at Apalachee High School in Barrow County on Wednesday morning. The suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/iGimko6X5P
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2024