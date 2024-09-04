Murder at Apalachee High School

By
M DOWLING
-
0
36

There was a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. Earlier reports indicate two people are dead and four are injured. The suspect is in custody. Polide will release more information at a press conference this afternoon.


