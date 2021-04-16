Leftists out to destroy police, military donors to the Right over $25 donations









The Guardian revealed that a data breach at a Christian crowdfunding website shows that serving police officers and public officials have donated money to fundraisers for alleged vigilante murderers (Kyle Rittenhouse), activists on the right, and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans.

In many of these cases, the donations were attached to their official email addresses, raising questions about the use of public resources in supporting such campaigns.

The breach, shared with journalists by transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, revealed the details of some donors who had previously attempted to conceal theirs.

Kyle Rittenhouse is one who received donations from the group. He is accused of murdering two radical left-wingers last August in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He wounded another. However, the videos appear to show that he was defending himself in each situation which all occurred on the same night within a short time span as the leftists hunted him down. This was during the protests over the police shooting of criminal Jacob Blake.

Among the donors were several associated with email addresses traceable to police and other public officials.

One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia.

That donation also carried a comment, reading: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.”

The comment continued: “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

We aren’t going to make note of the rest. You can go to The Guardian for the information. We picked the Sgt. because he’s now trending on Twitter and it’s not a good thing. In the current situation with bigoted leftist Lloyd Austin in charge, he will have a problem.

The cancel culture is out to destroy him first.

But these donors, who should be able to give to anyone they want are now being canceled by a wickedly gleeful mob of leftists on Twitter and elsewhere.

As for using public email, it’s a petty charge. It takes a minute to make a donation.

The cancel culture always wants to know who donors are so they can torch them if they donate to people with whom they disagree. Go onto Twitter and show your support for Sgt. Kelly. The cancel culture Stalinists will go after all of the donors.

The Sgt. only donated $25 and all the Soros-type trolls are out to get him. See what I mean:

Meanwhile @NorfolkPD makes global headlines for having known white supremacists on their force. Fire Sgt William Kelly https://t.co/ghsGadBHiS — Tidewater Tenants Rights (@757Tenants) April 16, 2021

A Norfolk executive officer donated to this pos and said “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.”@NorfolkPolice need to fire Sgt William Kelly immediately for this BS https://t.co/8A7bJdHan3 — stephen (@spiiierce) April 16, 2021

Just read who Sgt William Kelly is… He’s about to go through some things, isn’t he? 😬 — KT (@sloyoroll01973) April 16, 2021

Nancy is a jerk. Rittenhouse is not a terrorist.

Sgt William Kelly has a message for terrorists who cross state lines with an illegal weapon to murder protestors: “You’ve done nothing wrong….Every rank and file police officer supports you.” Sgt Kelly is a racist scumbag who is a disgrace to humanity & should be expelled. — NastyNanciResists Vote BLUE in 2022 MAGA is EVIL (@NanciAma) April 16, 2021

.@NorfolkPD You have #MAGA scum in your midst donating to & supporting murderer Kyle Rittenhouse. FIRE SGT WILLIAM KELLY NOW!!! People of #NorfolkVirginia – Demand that this filth is removed & lose his pension. No place for defenders of #MAGA murderershttps://t.co/Q1tqzZwSVm pic.twitter.com/EMqWim7RXh — JWC🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@va_why) April 16, 2021

Rittenhouse is not a white supremacist. That is proven. They’re lying.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a hero to white supremacists like Sgt William Kelly, an executive officer of INTERNAL AFFAIRS in the Norfolk Police Department in VA. Think about the message that sends to kids. You too can be a hero of the right if you go out & murder. https://t.co/jRyEvzFVZZ — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) April 16, 2021

