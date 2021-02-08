Leo Terrell will come out swinging this week

Former Democrat, Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell believes, as many of us do, that Nancy Pelosi is using them as props. They certainly aren’t needed there. Mr. Terrell suggests sending them to Portland and Seattle.

He wrote on Twitter, “You can expect to see me on television all week defending President Trump against this frivolous impeachment trial.”

He added, “Democrats. How can you legally conduct an impeachment trial without the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding? Please answer.”

The trial begins tomorrow.

