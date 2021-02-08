Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, permanently suspended from Twitter

The Gateway Pundit was permanently banned from Twitter. One of his regular commentators, Wayne Allan Root was also suspended.

Earlier today we tweeted out an update on our ongoing investigation of the Detroit TCF Center on November 4, 2020.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit released exclusive video from the TCF Center showing late-night deliveries of tens of thousands of votes to the TCF Center HOURS AFTER the deadline to turn in absentee ballots. The absentee ballots were counted before election day. The only absentee ballots they had left to count came in from the Zuckerberg boxes that were checked hourly.

We have much more on this incident to report on in the coming days



