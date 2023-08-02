Leprosy Might Be Endemic in Florida As Borders Remain Open

“In a research letter published last month, the CDC reported that cases of leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, have more than doubled in the southeastern U.S. over the last decade.

“Of the total cases reported nationwide, nearly one-fifth of them were in Central Florida, where 81% of the state’s cases have been reported, the CDC said.”

The CDC said a Florida man who recently developed a painful rash from the disease on his face and body had no known risk factors for it.

“It’s not clear why cases of leprosy are on the rise. The CDC did not uncover any traditional risk factors during contract tracing for the infected patients it examined,” Yahoo News reports.”

They cite the case of one man who did not travel, wasn’t near armadillos, and did not have prolonged contact with illegal aliens.

Millions of illegal aliens are pouring into our country, many from Africa, Asia, and South America, and none are vetted for illness. Democrats won’t allow vetting for almost anything. Many sneak in while agents are overwhelmed at checkpoints. They just walk in.

Yahoo writes:

In the past, people infected with leprosy in the U.S. had generally traveled from leprosy-endemic areas. The disease is widespread in some countries in Africa, Asia, and South America.

However, the CDC said that roughly 34% of U.S. infections reported from 2015 to 2020 appear to have been locally acquired in Florida, which first reported cases of the disease in 1921, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“It’s also not fully clear how the disease is transmitted. The agency said it could take years before an infected person shows symptoms.

“Prolonged human-to-human contact through respiratory droplets is the most widely recognized way leprosy is transmitted. The disease can also spread from contact with animals, specifically armadillos, though there have been several cases in Central Florida where there was no evidence of infection from an animal.”

The cases were highest from 2015 through 2020, which included the pandemic. Some wonder if the Chinese are spreading it from Biolabs here.

They are going to check the water. However, shouldn’t they get detailed case histories of the infected and do a more thorough check of contacts?

Leprosy is curable if they catch it in time.

