‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Is Still a Thing

As long as Joe Biden is turning the country into Venezuela, we will hear the chants of “Let’s go, Brandon,” and “F- Joe Biden.”
The phrase is on blimps, in Vegas, at the Georgia-Missouri game, races, the UFC, at protests, on front lawns and even at Mar-e-Lago..
REPORT: Let’s Go Brandon Blimp has taken to the skies. pic.twitter.com/HDk8KXd9P1
— New Granada (@NewGranada1979) November 6, 2021
Democrats will denounce “Let’s go Brandon” but they’ll say nothing about Left Wing Violence. https://t.co/sRUb3CnDnw
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2021
#USA LAS VEGAS Against vaccine mandates “ Let’s go Brandon!” pic.twitter.com/UlWMZgWkKr
— Nicole Elisei (@EliseiNicole) November 8, 2021
Go big or go home 🤣 Let’s Go Brandon! pic.twitter.com/mjRBqZ8y07
— suzy (@Suzy1776) November 5, 2021
“Let’s Go Brandon” banner flies over Georgia-Missouri game
Read more: https://t.co/rqM88s0a1V
Video by: Old Row pic.twitter.com/sSo4xlsWZG
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 8, 2021
LET’S GO BRANDON AT THE FORMULA 1 RACE IN AUSTIN! pic.twitter.com/9RCkt1nrWG
— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 7, 2021
#VaccineMandate just say NO, because you can.#stopthemandate My body my choice#FreedomFlu is everywhere #California says #LetsGoBrandon #FJoeBiden https://t.co/dOAoH9qBdb
— K Burgess🇺🇸 (@fishnfreak) November 8, 2021
Let’s Go Brandon 😂#FJB #FJBiden #FJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/dUdTL2UxQP
— ਟੋਮੈ ਬਾਆ (@aMePrGQX3dSE6TX) November 8, 2021