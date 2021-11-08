‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Is Still a Thing

M. Dowling
As long as Joe Biden is turning the country into Venezuela, we will hear the chants of “Let’s go, Brandon,” and “F- Joe Biden.”

The phrase is on blimps, in Vegas, at the Georgia-Missouri game, races, the UFC, at protests, on front lawns and even at Mar-e-Lago..


