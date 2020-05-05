Let’s never open up to save even one life & let’s snitch on people too

According to the Washington Post, WaPo, the polls show Americans don’t want businesses to open. We have to consider the source since WaPo doesn’t want businesses to open, but this is what they found.

They say polls show: 56 percent are uncomfortable going to grocery stores; 67 percent say they would be uncomfortable shopping at a clothing store, and 78 percent would be uncomfortable eating at a sit-down restaurant.

Another 82 percent of Americans say theaters should not be allowed to open up in their state. And 78 percent don’t want gyms opened; 74 percent say hair and nail salons and dine-in restaurants must be kept closed; 70 percent want gun shops kept closed; 66 percent are opposed to retail shops like clothing stores opening, and another 59 percent are opposed to golf courses opening.

Golf courses???

Why? Many of these businesses can open, possibly all can open, following distancing guidelines.

How much of this attitude comes from media telling people what to think? A lot! That doesn’t mean this virus isn’t serious, far worse than the flu. It is. It is bad and it’s much worse than the flu. It’s a superbug which probably came from one of the Wuhan laboratories after an accident.

OPEN UP BECAUSE WE FLATTENED THE CURVE

However, we have gone from flattening the curve [to allow for keeping the flow even in hospitals and ICUs], to “crushing the curve,” to not opening until the virus disappears.

It’s time to reopen before there is little to reopen and we’re all on breadlines, which is Bernie Sanders’ dream scenario. We need to do it carefully and institute guidelines, but we must do it. We have given ourselves time to prepare hospitals and resources. That is all the closures were meant to do.

The virus isn’t going away. We have to change course.

Waiting for it to go away could be quite a long time since it’s global. We simply can’t keep all these businesses closed, but we can employ strict social distancing guidelines and encourage Americans to follow the guidelines.

Politics and propaganda are beginning to cloud our thinking.

The government can provide those guidelines but they must do it within reason.

GOVERNMENT WANTS RATS

Unfortunately, one of the tactics the government has employed is snitching — making rats out of people. Hitler did that, Stalin did it, Communist China does it, but Americans traditionally rejected that sneaky approach fraught with error and vengeful motives.

Some local governments, like Bill de Blasio’s, have an actual process set up for snitching. He has a snitch line that attracted a lot of obscene comments and photos. It was shut down.

In St. Louis, Missouri, they have an effective snitch line up and running. Unfortunately for them, the snitches were outed — 900 of them.

“More than 900 tips in the community led to 29 businesses receiving citations last month but many of those who called in and wrote at the government’s urging did not expect their complaints — and their personal information — to become public,” KSDK-TV reported.

The Sunshine law allows the information to become public.

Now they’re scared, and that’s sad, but they shouldn’t be snitching in a sneaky, underhanded fashion. Go to the person directly and voice your complaint.

Their names were released by a man named Jared Totsch who wrote, “If they are worried about retaliation, they should have read the fine print which stated their tips would be open public record subject to a Sunshine request, and should not have submitted tips in that manner to begin with. I released the info in an attempt to discourage such behavior in the future.”

Karma baby.