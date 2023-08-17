LGBT+ Love Story: Egg producer Met an XY, Had an XX, But It Was a Guess

Admiral, using the term loosely, Admiral Rachel Levine, the man who decided to take on the appearance of a woman in his fifites visited Inside Alaska where they de-gender children. Yes, they’re after the children.

According to Fox News, Levine said, “These inspiring people work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where all those living in the U.S. have equal access to lifesaving medical care.”

They just make this stuff up. There is no evidence transitioning young people is life-saving care. There is a danger that underlying mental illness will be ignored.

The health secretary grew up male because he is a male, underwent puberty as a man, attended medical school, got married, and became a father before deciding to transition in his fifties.

The Alaska-based, Inside Alaska that Levine visited promotes ideas like children should learn that doctors “assign” gender to babies by making a “guess” while also promoting the use of “gender-inclusive biology.”

Teachers and educators must speak to children “without assuming that there are only two sexes and that everyone within a particular sex is the same.”

Instead of using the word “mother” in these conversations, they recommend using terms such as “egg producer” or “carrier.” Instead of using the word “men,” their language guide suggests that people use the term “XY individuals.’

They also want to de-gender the language with words like “gestational parent” and “birth parent.” A parent who puts her child in this company’s services is sick.

The clinic also recommends that children be taught proper biological terms for body parts. For example, instead of “male reproductive organs,” use “penis and testicles.” So, they do understand biology!

Generally, this is sick stuff.

