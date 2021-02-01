Lib GOP Rep Kinzinger forms PAC to take GOP back from Trump terrorists

So-called Republican Adam Kinzinger thinks DJT supporters are terrorists. He wants to bring the GOP back to behaving like good little Democrat toadies — away from terrorists. This way they keep their club memberships.

Pointing to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters to unsuccessfully disrupt congressional certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump, the congressman said Sunday in a video announcing his new “Country First” PAC that “this is no time for silence. Not after the last month. Not after the last few years. Someone needs to tell the truth.”

He’s the arbiter of truth.

His PAC will draw big bucks from Democrats. He can replace the disgraced pedo collaborators at The Lincoln Project.

Kinzinger, who once served his country honorably, basically wants to back Biden’s far-left agenda, which would be more accurately called ‘America Last.’

Why is he a Republican? He should run as a Democrat.

Watch if you can stand it:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: “The Republican Party has lost its way.” https://t.co/drGoqXsWiz pic.twitter.com/0dnttgjF0j — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2021

