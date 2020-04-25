Lies, fiats, incompetence of NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Mayor and ruler Andrew Cuomo mandated that elderly COV-19 patients be sent to nursing homes. He gave them no time to prepare. As a result, over 25% of the deaths in New York were in nursing homes.

“Nursing homes don’t have a right to object,” Cuomo said. “That is the rule,” he stated emphatically.

IT’S THE RULE, BUT WE INCLUDED BODY BAGS

Thus, with those words, he shuffled off the elderly to unprepared nursing homes to die. Do you know how we know they knew it was a fact too many would die?

The first patients in Queens came with their own supply of body bags. So thoughtful.

Cuomo said he didn’t know, which is, of course, a lie. Of course, he could have dementia as does his comrade Joe Biden.

HE CLAIMED HE DIDN’T KNOW

Cuomo was asked about the state’s policy on admitting or readmitting to nursing homes people who’d tested positive for COVID-19.

“That’s a good question, I don’t know,” the governor said.

The fiat-king has a new tack now that he has been found out. He will blame the nursing homes.

IT’S THE NURSING HOMES’ FAULT

He has started an investigation of nursing homes. Naturally, if they get close to him, as they did with the Moreland Commission, he will shut them down.

However, his investigators know what they are charged to do — find fault with nursing homes who never before received such a directive before COV. Cuomo is defining the parameters for the investigation — lots of Cuomo control.

IT’S THE RULE

After a wave of more than 3,500 deaths of New York nursing home patients from the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the facilities will be investigated to determine whether they provided adequate care to residents and protection equipment to their staffers.

“They get paid to take care of a resident and they have to do it in accordance with state rules,” Cuomo said. “If they don’t we will take appropriate action.”

Cuomo said the investigation will be led by the state attorney general’s office and the Department of Health, which is led by Dr. Howard Zucker, a Cuomo appointee. On March 25, Zucker issued a controversial mandate requiring the nursing homes to readmit patients who have tested positive for the virus.

NURSING HOMES FIGHT BACK

But The New York State Health Facilities Association which represents the nursing homes argued the homes have “not been treated as a top priority” by the state government. The group noted the state failed to provide the homes with needed testing capability, personal protection equipment, and staffing to deal with the epidemic.

The New York State Health Facilities Association’ CEO, Stephen Hanse, said the homes have adhered to state directives and contended the outbreaks “are not the result of inattentiveness or shortcomings in our facilities.”

Referencing the Zucker-issued rule forcing homes to readmit COVID-19 positive patients at a time when many homes lacked testing and protective equipment, Hanse said: “This treacherous virus spreads through nursing homes like a virus through dry grass and the state’s March 25 policy served to unnecessarily fan the flames of this fire.”

We knew that would happen too! Remember who the first serious casualties were and where they were? They were in a Seattle, WA nursing home.

Cuomo has blood on his hands because he’s stupid and a dictator.