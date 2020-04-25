De Blasio to give 500,000 meals to Muslims but threatened to close churches & synagogues permanently

Mayor Bill de Blasio had pastors and Hassidic Jews arrested and threatened to close churches and synagogues permanently, but he is doing something different for Muslims.

He announced Thursday that the city will provide for its Muslim community amid the coronavirus by distributing “over half a million meals” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The communist mayor of New York City will distribute over half-a-million Halal meals.

“One of Ramadan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry,” de Blasio said Thursday during a press briefing. “To remember to be there for those in need. And that is now harder than ever now that people can’t go to their mosques.”

WATCH:

As Muslim New Yorkers prepare to start the holy month of Ramadan tonight, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is taking steps to support the Muslim community with Halal food programs. “Over half a million meals will be distributed during Ramadan” for Muslim New Yorkers in need pic.twitter.com/d4PbFtGMa5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020

That’s very nice, but what about the Christians and Jews? He went Christian and Jew hunting for them while releasing over 900 prisoners over the holidays.

“We all wish that the celebrations of Easter and Passover could have been so different,” de Blasio said during the briefing.

What a joke.

De Blasio released 900 criminals from city jails to protect them from coronavirus, but he does have the NYPD arresting any religious leader who holds a service. He announced he would permanently shutter religious buildings if they are used to hold services.

The NYPD is directed to arrest pastors or rabbis who hold services. Think about that a minute.

Also, de Blasio is okay with arresting pastors and rabbis but not if they’re friends. He asked the NYPD to take care of a pastor who is a friend. Bishop Orlando Findlayter was released after the mayor called the NYPD. The Bishop was instrumental in getting de Blasio elected.

Yep, he threatened to shutter churches and synagogues:

Go to 26;29 on the mark: