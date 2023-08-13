Life Doesn’t Have to Be Happy or Meaningful

We can’t understand why the World Economic Forum deleted the articles below.

If psychologists say life doesn’t have to be happy or meaningful, why would I doubt them? They say owning nothing and having no privacy is a great idea. There goes the American dream, so we can turn everything over to the elites.


