Life Imitates Fiction: Ohio Train Derailment Was a Film

Truth is stranger than fiction. This past week, a train derailment occurred in East Palestine, Ohio. Five of the fifty derailed cars carried toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride. The officials decided to do a slow burn to avoid an explosion, but the vinyl chloride is dangerous and possibly contaminated air and water. As it happens, actors from East Palestine just appeared in a film about an evacuation after a train derailment in Ohio with cars carrying toxic chemicals that exploded.

The film, directed by Noah Baumbach, is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name.

White Noise follows a fictional family who adapt to life in a town after the aftermath of a chemical event. A train crashes and collides with another vehicle, sending the chemicals it was carrying into the air and spreading through the local area. It is considered an Airborne Toxic Event in the story.

Ben Ratner, a resident of East Palestine, signed up to be an extra in White Noise with his family in 2021. Speaking to CNN, Ratner explains how they had to live out the aftermath of an environmental disaster, years before an uncannily similar event would take place in real life. Ratner tried to watch the movie recently but found it hit “too close to home.”

This isn’t satire, but the Netflix film, White Noise, is real. It might not be worth watching, however. The film only got 44% approval from viewers.

⚠️ JUST IN: ‘Wild’ – Netflix recently released a film – ‘White Noise’ – about a train derailment of toxic chemicals causing a massive explosion & deadly toxic disaster in Ohio. Actors in the film from East Palestine faked an evacuation & months later are doing it in real life. pic.twitter.com/cCfQQDNndp — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 13, 2023

Two more train derailments this week…

We had two more train derailments, one in Texas and one in South Carolina. The one in Houston, Texas, also involved toxic chemicals.

You will be happy to know that our Transportation Secretary doesn’t concern himself with it. Instead, he’s looking into too many white people in blue-collar jobs.

Officials in Houston, Texas, say the derailed train was carrying hazardous materials.

“A train has derailed in Houston,” Citizens Free Press reported. “Officials report the train was carrying “hazardous materials, prompting Union Pacific to monitor air quality at the site of the crash, according to the Splendora Police Department.”

A car collided with a train. The driver was killed.

A train has derailed in the Houston area. Officials report the train was carrying “hazardous materials, prompting Union Pacific to monitor air quality at the site of the crash, according to the Splendora Police Department.” pic.twitter.com/39XEGvTmpZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

Related