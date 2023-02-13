PK Teacher: Toddlers Can Learn About Queerness, Innocence Is a Myth

Meet William ‘Willy’ Villalpando, who says innocence in toddlers is mythology. Toddlers are not too young to learn about queerness and sex.

Anyone who can’t see that he is a groomer needs to look at this more logically. Why does a toddler need to learn these things? It makes no sense unless you are hoping to groom them.

He should be nowhere near children, yet he’s teaching pre-kindergarten.

According to Fox News, he worked as a pre-kindergarten teacher in Rialto from 2016 through 2021 and is still employed by the school district. His goal is to rob small children of their innocence.

According to the DailyMail, Villalpando said in an Instagram post:

“There is a common mythology that children live in this world of pure innocence, and that by introducing or exposing them to the real-world adults are somehow shattering this illusion for them,’

Therefore, there is a banning of topics and issues that children should not be exposed to as if they are not experiencing them already.”

He says the myth of innocence comes from Christianity and the “white cis-gendered” people who are shielding children. “Not talking about Queerness in the Classroom is NOT Letting Children be Children. It’s Telling Those people They Do Not Deserve to Exist.” Willy thinks children 3 to 4 months old show a gender and sex preference. By 4-years of age, they can label their gender identity. None of what he says is rooted in science, but it is the lingo of pedophiles.

Why would parents allow this man near their children? Where are the administrators?

Meet Willy Villalpando. He teaches pre-k kids in California. He says toddlers are not too young to learn about queerness and sex. He says child innocence is a myth. I say he need his hard drives checked by law enforcement. https://t.co/F8f6cWXGtm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 12, 2023

