Life Will Come to a Stop in UK’s Bleak Winter

Six in ten – 60% – of UK manufacturing faces bankruptcy risk due to soaring energy bills. Every UK politician should be voted out for this complete failure to have a rational energy policy. And 1.7 million households in the UK will stop paying their energy bills next month when the price cap rises.

Life will come to a stop in the UK’s bleak winter. The lights could go out, and there could be no heat. If that happens, Nigel Farage says life will come to a stop, and tens of thousands will die from the cold.

Nigel Farage tried to warn Australia during a TV interview recently. But, it’s likely too late for them. Too many Australians have bought into the monarchial despotism of the climate tyrants.

As Mr. Farage said, they want to shut down all the manufacturing, sending it to India and China, to accomplish net zero by their artificial deadline.

They want to “build lots and lots of windmills, tax the poor, put lots of subsidies on their bills, give it to the rich, give it to the multinationals, and don’t produce your own gas, don’t produce your own coal, don’t produce enough of your own oil, that is the mess we’ve gotten into.”

“And the extraordinary thing is you’d know you’d have thought this was all hard-left socialist stuff. No, it’s the British conservative passing. Yeah, it’s Boris Johnson and others that have pushed this really, really hard, and anyone that dares to stand up, say, ‘hang on a second. What are we doing?’ Well, we are called deniers. It’s the modern-day equivalent of being accused of witchcraft.”

We are all heading for a very primitive existence.

Watch:

The US is right behind. Can’t we learn from Europe’s mistakes? Do we really want the same bills after November?

The Brits are told they have to do it for Ukraine. They’re doing it as everyone in the West – at the direction of the US under Biden and Democrats and the World Economic Forum – to enforce sanctions against Russia that don’t work. The underlying goal is to advance the extreme climate agenda.

Protests in London surged outside the headquarters of the UK energy regulator on Friday night. Brits just learned that their energy bills will rise 80% in October. It’s a price the Brits will pay for the UK’s undeclared war with Russia. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/khPGvDE7z1 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 28, 2022

This is going on throughout Europe. When will Americans react?

Italy 🇮🇹 The lights go out in Italy due to extortionate increases in energy bills. Coming to the UK very soon…pic.twitter.com/xD1rsgG1db — James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 4, 2022

New footage from Italy of protesters burning their electricity bills to protest against soaring energy prices 🚨 🔊 pic.twitter.com/P56WYVOWb8 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 2, 2022

Farmers, truckers, bikers and citizens united to protest against the increase in energy bills: “Tolerance limit has been exceeded. Now that’s enough!” Germany, Brettorf. pic.twitter.com/tKsgu9mJyd — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 3, 2022

Protesters in Prague spoke out for neutrality in the conflict in Ukraine. A large-scale rally called “The Czech Republic first of all” was held on Wenceslas Square today. From 70,000 to 100,000 Czech citizens gathered for it. pic.twitter.com/SmaZVkVWAu — The International Magazine (@TheIntlMagz) September 3, 2022

Related